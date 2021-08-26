To decide the fate of 10 & 9 Years Pupils Tried for Sexual Penetration… Resident High Court Judge Reserves Judgment in Mattru Jong

Hon. Justice Abubakarr Sannoh, the Resident High Court Judge of Moyamba District who is currently presiding over cases at the August High Court Criminal Session in Mattru Jong Town, has on the 23rd August 2021 reserved the case for judgment for two accused persons, 10-year-old Foday Kamara and 9-year-old Mohamed Kamara (not their real names), pupils of the DEC primary school in Karti Village standing trial for Sexual Penetration.

The two accused pupils were brought before the Court on two counts of the indictment of Sexual Penetration Contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 12 of 2012 as repealed and replaced by Section 4 (a) (II) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act No. 8 of 2019 and Conspiracy to Commit an offence of Sexual Penetration contrary to section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act.

According to the particulars of offence, accused pupils on the 20th June 2020 in Kartie village, Gbap Nongoba Bullom Chiefdom in Bonthe District conspired together to commit a felony, to wit sexual penetration, by together grabbing and undressing a child, to with eight years old with intent to sexually penetrate her.

In her testimony, the victim Agnes Cole (not real name) said she knows the accused persons residing in the same village.

“I am eight years and I am staying with my mother, Iye Kanneh,” the victim said, adding that, “I was on my way to see Baindu when they forcefully grabbed and undressed me. The first accused used his fingers to penetrate me into my vagina and the second accused used his penis to sexually virginate me.”

She told the court that she felt acute pain and later noticed blood oozing from her.

The matter was reported to the Family Support Unit.

The medical report revealed that the hymen was totally ruptured with multiple bruises on her labia majora and labia minora. The medical certificate affirmed that there was evidence of sexual penetration of a child.

The two accused pupils pleaded not guilty. The accused are being represented by the Legal Aid Board Lawyers Mohamed Korie and Jack John Harris. State Counsel, Tejan Conteh is prosecuting the matter.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper