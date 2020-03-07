To Be A CSO Politician May Set You In Conflict With The Law – Lahai Lawrence Leema

IF YOU WANT TO BE A CSO, BE ONE WITH CREDIBILITY; IF YOU WANT TO BE A POLITICIAN, BE ONE WITH INTEGRITY; BUT TO BE A CSO POLITICIAN, MAY SET YOU IN CONFLICT WITH THE LAW. BE CLEAR ON THE ROLE YOU WANT TO PLAY IN NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT



I’ve really tried to restrain myself from commenting on this act of lawlessness the APC supporters are calling activism. Have you really taken time to profile the Citizens Advocacy Network? (CAN), that is, to know the nature of the people who constitute its membership, why was it formed and why its lead advocate bask in the glory of lawlessness?

The honeymoon will be over by God’s grace. This government treats transparency and accountability in the discharge of its function seriously. It encourages citizens to do their job of scrutinizing its policies, especially those ones that unjustly affect the well-being of citizens. Conversely, this government seriously frowns at lawlessness of any kind. If you are a CSO, we encourage you to do your work like one and do it without fear or favour.

However, to say you are CSO and you go about having clandestine meetings with opposition politicians who want to promote lawlessness as a conduit or cloak to escape accountability by inciting you to do the wrong things which affects the right of other peaceful citizens, will receive the hard bite of the law.