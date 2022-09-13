BlogNewsPress Release Updated: September 13, 2022 To All Interim District Chairman Of The APC – Account For Funds Donated For The Voters’ Registration By Sierra Network September 13, 2022 279 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - September 13, 2022SALPOST: Universal Postal Union Annual Letter Writing Competition BlogSierra Network - September 13, 2022Public Elections Act 2022 Becomes Law BlogSierra Network - September 13, 2022Justice Simeon Allieu Imprisons Petty Trader Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net Remember that 14 out of 21 members of ITGC recently wrote a letter discountenancing all illegally appointed Interim District Chairmen. Comrades of APC are strictly adviced not to have any financial exchange with these people. They are not recognised by the ITGC. pic.twitter.com/j969hXZxw0— Hon. Abdul Kargbo (@abdemata) September 12, 2022 Tagsall peoples congressHon Abdul Kargbosierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleThe SierraLeone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) pays courtesy call on the Minister of Information and Communications Mr Mohamed Rahman SwarayNext articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Inauguration Ceremony of Kenya’s President William Samoie Ruto - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - Latest News BlogSierra Network - September 13, 2022SALPOST: Universal Postal Union Annual Letter Writing Competition Blog Public Elections Act 2022 Becomes Law Sierra Network - September 13, 2022 Blog Justice Simeon Allieu Imprisons Petty Trader Sierra Network - September 13, 2022 Blog Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Inauguration Ceremony of Kenya’s President William Samoie Ruto Sierra Network - September 13, 2022 Blog To All Interim District Chairman Of The APC – Account For Funds Donated For The Voters’ Registration Sierra Network - September 13, 2022 - Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone - More Articles Like This SALPOST: Universal Postal Union Annual Letter Writing Competition Blog Sierra Network - September 13, 2022 Public Elections Act 2022 Becomes Law Blog Sierra Network - September 13, 2022 Justice Simeon Allieu Imprisons Petty Trader Blog Sierra Network - September 13, 2022 Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Inauguration Ceremony of Kenya’s President William Samoie Ruto Blog Sierra Network - September 13, 2022 - Freetown - Waterloo Highway -