Thomas Moore Conteh Released On Bail

Out of the abundance of my heart, let me use this opportunity to thank God Almighty for courage, strength and grace to advocate for the sons and daughters of helpless “Mammy Fatus” and “Pa Senessies” across Sierra Leone. Standing for the disadvantaged and the education of young Sierra Leoneans is a divine call captured in Proverbs 31:9: “Open thy mouth, and plead the cause of the poor and needy.” This is what fuels my passion for civil activism. Pure and pristine.

I send bouquets of thanks to the battery of gallant luminaries who stood in my defense. They made a strong case as a team to assure bail was granted.

My appreciation also goes to the Consortium for Good Governance, Human Rights and Rule of Law for being there with me and the poor students in this difficult time. I commend the solidarity shown by all Civil Society Organisations in Sierra Leone. Thanks for asking for the protection of human rights and restoration of our democratic tenets.

Sierra Leoneans home and abroad, the #FreeThomasmooreConteh campaign, civil rights activists across the globe, family, friends, the media and members of the international community, I appreciate the solidarity expressed.

I wish to let the public know that the matter is still in court and has been adjourned to the 12th of March 2020. I will not comment on it as it is sub judice.

I encourage the students of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology to remain calm and have faith that this storm of deadlock in negotiations will eventually pass.

Let good conscience and humanity spring from the high ground of state governance to the plains of the poor and needy.

Let the poor people be our priority! Save our democracy.

Aluta contunua (The struggle Continues)

I remain true and commited to upholding the ideals of human rights, rule of law and democratic good governance in Sierra Leone.

Regards.

Thomas Moore Conteh

_Your humble servant_