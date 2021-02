This Sunday, the Voice of the Lord said, keep going Servant of the People, I got your back. . .

So this week, the message of our focused and result-oriented effort against corruption will be taking me and my team to Moyamba on Wednesday, Mattru Jong on Thursday and the Weekend on Bonthe Island. We will not rest until the anti-corruption message occupies and transforms the four corners of Sierra Leone.

I can feel His hands on my shoulders at every step of this journey. . .Happy Sunday!