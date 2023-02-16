18.8 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
This is a gentle(for now) caution to UK High Commissioner Lisa Chesney to maintain her Self-Respect – Dr Sylvia Blyden

By Sierra Network
1284
0

This is a gentle(for now) caution to UK High Commissioner @LisaJChesney to maintain her Self-Respect & not interfere with Ordinary Sierra Leone Citizens accessing Justice after their Political Rights got muzzled for weeks, months, years; whilst Lisa had looked the other way

Delighted to meet Hon. Speaker today under whose watch the 5th Parliament has achieved so much, including the GEWE Bill – inclusive political parties underpin a thriving democracy. Whether in SL or UK, it is vital that the opposition party can play their full part in democracy.

Fascinating conversations with UKSL ProBono Network with judges, lawyers, activists & members of parliament speaking about scope for legislative reform to sexual offences prosecutions & sentencing, plus the continuing developments from Abolition of the Death Penalty Act 2021.

