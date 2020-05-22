30.1 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 22, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

“There is sufficient stock of rice in the country…” – CTC Assures the Nation

By Sierra Network
142
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

“There is sufficient stock of rice in the country…” – CTC Assures the Nation

By Ranger Sierra Leone’s biggest and most reliable rice importer, the Commodities Trading Company...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Rigid Face Mask Enforcement By Sierra Leone Police And Traffic Warden Corps Starts On Monday

Rigid Face Mask Enforcement By Sierra Leone Police And Traffic Warden Corps Starts On Monday
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ranger

Sierra Leone’s biggest and most reliable rice importer, the Commodities Trading Company (CTC) has on Monday 18th May, 2020 during the launch of one hundred and fifty six million United States dollars ($156M) for the Quick Action Economic Response Programme an event which took place at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Finance on George Street in Freetown during which Management of the company assured the nation that there is sufficient stock of rice in the country that will last for several months.

The Quick Action Economic Response Programme is geared towards maintaining the macro-economic and financial stability and to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 shocks on businesses and households.

Speaking during the event the Spokesman for the company, Khalil Halloway, disclosed that there is enough rice and people should have no need to hoard rice now and that those hoarding it are doing so at their own risks.
He reiterated how CTC is assuring the nation that there is sufficient rice in the country and that there is no need for panic buying and storage of rice.

He established that they have increased their buffer stock from the usual 15,000 metric tons of rice to 40,000 metric tons and that they are doing so to be on the safer side and to avoid any shortage of rice in the market during this critical time when the country is been hit by the coronavirus that has affected all sectors in the country.

Commodities Trading Company (CTC) has been in the commodity business for several years now. They have consistently maintained an impeccable record in the country, are the biggest and most reliable rice importers in Sierra Leone.

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed R. Swarray, who chaired the meeting expressed appreciation to the Management of CTC for their prompt action in bringing in excess supply of rice in to the country at a very difficult moment like this, adding that this effort by the company is an indication that they are true friends of Sierra Leone.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

“There is sufficient stock of rice in the country…” – CTC Assures the Nation

By Ranger Sierra Leone’s biggest and most reliable rice importer, the Commodities Trading Company...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
Blog

Rigid Face Mask Enforcement By Sierra Leone Police And Traffic Warden Corps Starts On Monday

Sierra Network - 0
Rigid Face Mask Enforcement By Sierra Leone Police And Traffic Warden Corps Starts On Monday
Read more
News

Statement By President Bio At The Meeting With Members Of The Diplomatic Corps

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
News

Diplomatic Community in Sierra Leone Commends Government’s COVID-19 Response, Condemns All Acts of Violence in the Country

Sierra Network - 0
Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Thursday 21 May 2020 - Representatives of the Diplomatic Community in Sierra Leone have in a meeting with His...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Rigid Face Mask Enforcement By Sierra Leone Police And Traffic Warden Corps Starts On Monday

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Rigid Face Mask Enforcement By Sierra Leone Police And Traffic Warden Corps Starts On Monday
Read more

Solomon Jamiru Confirmed The Late Dr. Minkailu Bah Test Positive For Coronavirus

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Spokesman of the COVID-19 Response, Solomon Jamiru has confirmed that swab tests conducted on the corpse of former Education Minister, Dr. Minkailu...
Read more

Govt. Launches $156M Quick Action Economic Response Programme

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh In order to maintain macro-economic and financial stability and to mitigate the impact of the...
Read more

Lawyers Demand Release Of Sylvia Blyden & Others

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh A legal advocacy organization that defends the rights of vulnerable groups, promotes respect for the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 3 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0