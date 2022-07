There is no-one who has been unlawfully & NEEDLESSLY harassed more than me under Maada Bio’s Regime – Nobody But I will not allow such treatment to transform me to a Lawless person. It defeats my democratic leadership credentials if I have to match Lawlessness with Lawlessness.

