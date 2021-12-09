There is a fundamental relationship between Census counts and political power – Abdul M Fatoma

There is a fundamental relationship between Census counts and political power

In my opinion, where a group defined by regional or ethnic terms and concentrated in special political jurisdictions is significantly undercounted in relation to other groups, then individual members of that group are thereby deprived of the constitutional right to equal representation in the House of Parliament and, by inference, in other governance institutions.

The census is important because it provides an integrated picture of society in a given time within numerous, multiple and continuous changes, which cannot be defined through other data collecting methods.

A credible and unanimous Population census will provide a suitable database for comparisons and projections of demographic data as well as socio-economic characteristics of our society.

However, there are many practical and policy-related reasons why it is important to assess Census coverage. In many cases, Census coverage errors based on data problems and social equity issues have created greater social and ethno-regional tensions, which defeat the purpose for which they were done.

