Sierra Leone
Monday, April 6, 2020
The Young Women Transformative Leadership Program(Y.W.T.L.P) supports Ward 395 with Water ahead of the 3 Days Lockdown

By Sierra Network
The Young Women Transformative Leadership Programme is an organisation that’s geared towards capacitating women who are the most vulnerable in the society ,advocating for girl child education, against early marriage and teenage pregnancy.

As today, the 4th April, 2020, the organization has embarked on water distribution to three deprived and mountainous communities namely, Cassava farm, Tree planting and Leceister communities with bowser of water filling three existing 10,000 each Milla tanks in these three mountainous communities.

When doing this needful and timely donation, the C.E.O of the said organization Madam Armah Gladys Quist encouraged the beneficiaries to use the water for the intended purposes like facilitating regular hand washing , cooking, laundering and home cleaning during the three days stay at home period.
She however stressed on the need and importance of water in fighting this deadly pandemic called COVID-19 especially during the peak of the dry season when water is a precious and scarce commodity for hard to reach communities.

The Program’s Manager Mr. Gibrilla James Kamara also encouraged residents of these communities to make proper use of the water and to also use it rightfully so that the water will serve them for this period.
He said the organization is undertaking such self help project without no support absolutely from any person or institution. They’re doing this to complement government effort in the fight against Corona Virus.

The Councillor of ward 395 Councillor Zacharia Kanneh thanked the organization for their timely intervention as water in these communities is like a diamond especially during the months of March and April.
Water was his biggest fear for his people prior to their intervention. But now that the three communities have enough water to up keep them for the 3 days stay at home period he’s more than certain that his people will definitely adhere to this national call with ease and calm.
He however, encouraged other organizations to emulate the aforementioned organisation as his ward is full with deprived communities.

For contact, sponsorship and more information about this self funded organization you can reach us through:[email protected]/ [email protected] +23276134541/ +23276203569

