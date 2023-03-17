The University Of Sierra Leone vs Prof. Jimmy Kandeh

I just want to respond to a press release by the USL PR hack about my dismissal from FBC. I have still not received my dismissal letter nor was I contacted in December about contract renewal. In fact, I worked and was paid in January and February of this year which contradicts the press release that my contract ended last December.

I was told verbally by Poli Sci HOD that I have been dismissed just as I was about to teach my Master’s class yesterday.

I spoke to Professor Kelleh Mansaray, FBC principal and DVC, who told me that it was my HOD who refused to sign off on my renewal letter. Political Science is large, with a few exceptions, a cash-for-grades rogue operation so am not surprised that my presence/quality of teaching posed a threat to some in the dept.

I also contacted Prof Foday Sahr, USL VC and the man who hired me, and he promised to give me a call after returning from Nigeria this weekend.

I have had it with FBC. This is my second firing, (the first was as a doctoral student from Wisconsin in 1985) and I will never teach here again. Fwiw I even have an outstanding judgement against the university for wrongful dismissal in 85/86.

I feel bad for students who deserve better. I put in a lot of time developing new courses that will never be taught here.

I came here to legacy teach but am not wanted here. I value what remains of my life and will not put it on the line to teach and live here.

I will have more to say about this after I receive the official termination letter but the Press release by the USL is false and extremely deceptive

Am at peace and I will spare myself the indignities and disrespect of working here. I was not even offered an office but that was the least of my problems

I look back proudly at my unblemished 30-year record of teaching at the University of Richmond. I was able to grow there as a teacher and scholar and I was doing the best teaching of my career when I got here.

Twice bitten is more than I can handle. Another blessing in disguise is how I see this. God works in mysterious ways and all shall be well