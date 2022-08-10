The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses serious concerns over the violent incidents that occurred today in Freetown – Babatunde Ahonsi

The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses serious concerns over the violent incidents that occurred today in Freetown, including reports of casualties. The UN calls for calm & dialogue, and stands ready to facilitate such dialogue.

