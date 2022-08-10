Blog Updated: August 10, 2022 The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses serious concerns over the violent incidents that occurred today in Freetown – Babatunde Ahonsi By Sierra Network August 10, 2022 858 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - August 11, 2022ALL PEOPLES CONGRESS (APC) – Public Notice BlogSierra Network - August 10, 2022ECOWAS Commission Strongly Condemns The Violence That Occurred In Sierra Leone BlogSierra Network - August 10, 2022I am deeply troubled by the incidences of violence in parts of the country today – Dr. Samura Kamara Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses serious concerns over the violent incidents that occurred today in Freetown, including reports of casualties. The UN calls for calm & dialogue, and stands ready to facilitate such dialogue. The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses serious concerns over the violent incidents that occurred today in Freetown, including reports of casualties. The UN calls for calm & dialogue, and stands ready to facilitate such dialogue.— Babatunde Ahonsi (@AhonsiBA) August 10, 2022 TagsDr Babatunde AhonsiPresident julius maada biosierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleI knew Maada Bio has FAULTY intelligence gathering – Dr. Sylvia BlydenNext articleWhat happened today was unfortunate and will be fully investigated – President Bio - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - Latest News BlogSierra Network - August 11, 2022ALL PEOPLES CONGRESS (APC) – Public Notice Blog ECOWAS Commission Strongly Condemns The Violence That Occurred In Sierra Leone Sierra Network - August 10, 2022 Blog I am deeply troubled by the incidences of violence in parts of the country today – Dr. Samura Kamara Sierra Network - August 10, 2022 Blog Unless the National Constitution is suspended, a national CURFEW cannot be declared – Augustine Sorie-Sengeh Marah Esq Sierra Network - August 10, 2022 Blog What happened today was unfortunate and will be fully investigated – President Bio Sierra Network - August 10, 2022 - Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone - More Articles Like This ALL PEOPLES CONGRESS (APC) – Public Notice Blog Sierra Network - August 11, 2022 ECOWAS Commission Strongly Condemns The Violence That Occurred In Sierra Leone Blog Sierra Network - August 10, 2022 I am deeply troubled by the incidences of violence in parts of the country today – Dr. Samura Kamara Blog Sierra Network - August 10, 2022 Unless the National Constitution is suspended, a national CURFEW cannot be declared – Augustine Sorie-Sengeh Marah Esq Blog Sierra Network - August 10, 2022 - Freetown - Waterloo Highway -