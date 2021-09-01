The United Arab Emirates Removes Travel Suspension on Sierra Leone

In a positive development, the Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the resumption of entry to travellers with tourist visas from all countries, including Sierra Leone and many others, who were suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, confirmed that applications for tourist visas would be opened to travellers from all countries, starting on the 30th August 2021.

The new rules included the following requirements:

1. The UAE will receive tourists “from all countries” who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

2. Passengers with tourist visas must take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport of departure and on arrival. The previous rules for unvaccinated (from restricted countries), including exempted categories, remain in place.

3. Those with tourist visas must register their vaccination certificates on the ICA website (www.ica.gov.ae) or AlHosn app for approval to “enjoy the same benefits” as vaccinated residents in the UAE before embarking on their travel to the UAE.

The release furthered that the move is part of the country’s strategy to create a balance between public health and the activities of vital sectors, and in support of the national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth.

