23.3 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, August 8, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

The Unconscionable Massacre In Makeni Should Be A Rallying Call ….- Dr Sylvia Blyden

By Sierra Network
430
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update8th August 20208 cases1895 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Dr. Moinina David Sengeh Officially Launched The Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy Campaign

Today with @MOBSSE_SL, I officially launched the Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy Campaign. With our policies of #RadicalInclusion + #ComprehensiveSafety we stop at...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

The Unconscionable Massacre In Makeni Should Be A Rallying Call ….- Dr Sylvia Blyden

Yes, ALL SIERRA LEONE LIVES MATTER but let the outcome of the unconscionable massacre in Makeni be...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Yes, ALL SIERRA LEONE LIVES MATTER but let the outcome of the unconscionable massacre in Makeni be a rallying call to collectively find a way to put a peaceful end to extreme anti-democratic cruelty inside Sierra Leone. I have personally investigated and what is so true is that some of those shot were far away from any riot or protest. For example, late 20 years old Thaimu Kamara was right inside his compound at No. 19 Off Kay Street, seated calmly by his outside corridor when he was gunned down and killed by a reckless gun-wielder. Thaimu who leaves behind a young wife and baby, was nowhere near any riot. He just happened to be a resident of Makeni at a time when Makeni lives did not seem to matter.

So let it ring from the heights of the mountains to the depths of the valleys that MAKENI LIVES MATTER! Let it roar like a tumultuous sea that MAKENI LIVES MATTER! Let this event hopefully be the point of a rejuvenation of our cherished Democratic values we had come to enjoy but which have badly dwindled in recent times.

So, sing it loud! Sing it clear! Sing it oh so fearlessly that MAKENI LIVES MATTER!

I remain proud of Hon. Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, Hon. Chericoco Bah, Hon. I.B. Kargbo and all elected MPs who wore black t-shirts today emblazoned with MAKENI LIVES MATTER inside the Well of Parliament.

On a related note, I can authoritatively confirm that the SLPP-led Government of President Bio has today allocated the following as funeral assistance (Kasankay) to each family of victims of the massacre. These are to assist the families during burial rites of their loved ones:
* 2 Bags of Rice
* 1 Bag of Onions
* 5 Gallons Cooking Oil
* 4 Packets Maggi Cubes
* 3 Million Leones

Please don’t ask me to give my opinion on the above Kasankay donation. I will not be able to answer as I am currently slowly counting from 1 to 10.

Photos accompanying this update are of some of those slaughtered during the Makeni Massacre. Two corpses (Augustine Conteh and Thaimu Kamara) have been returned to Makeni today. The other dead bodies are still ‘under arrest’ in Freetown. May their souls rest in perfect peace. Amen.

The struggle for our Democracy continues. Long live Sierra Leone.

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR
August 6th 2020.

Previous articleYouth Affairs Ministry Receive Chinese Embassy Donations On Behalf Of Young People
Next articleDr. Moinina David Sengeh Officially Launched The Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy Campaign
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update8th August 20208 cases1895 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Dr. Moinina David Sengeh Officially Launched The Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy Campaign

Sierra Network - 0
Today with @MOBSSE_SL, I officially launched the Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy Campaign. With our policies of #RadicalInclusion + #ComprehensiveSafety we stop at nothing to ensure girls have...
Read more
Blog

The Unconscionable Massacre In Makeni Should Be A Rallying Call ….- Dr Sylvia Blyden

Sierra Network - 0
Yes, ALL SIERRA LEONE LIVES MATTER but let the outcome of the unconscionable massacre in Makeni be a rallying call to collectively...
Read more
Blog

Youth Affairs Ministry Receive Chinese Embassy Donations On Behalf Of Young People

Sierra Network - 0
NEWS UPDATE: The Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Mr. Luseni Kallon together with the Commissioners of NAYCOM Ngolo Katta...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update7th August 202010 cases1887 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Dr. Moinina David Sengeh Officially Launched The Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy Campaign

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Today with @MOBSSE_SL, I officially launched the Zero Schoolgirl Pregnancy Campaign. With our policies of #RadicalInclusion + #ComprehensiveSafety we stop at nothing to ensure girls have...
Read more

Youth Affairs Ministry Receive Chinese Embassy Donations On Behalf Of Young People

Blog Sierra Network - 0
NEWS UPDATE: The Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Mr. Luseni Kallon together with the Commissioners of NAYCOM Ngolo Katta...
Read more

Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its Activities

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Deputy Minister of Information and Communications,...
Read more

Makeni Lives Matter Campaign With APC Members Of Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
In a show of solidarity to the tragic events that happened in Makeni, the All Peoples Congress Members of Parliament wore black...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0