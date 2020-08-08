The Unconscionable Massacre In Makeni Should Be A Rallying Call ….- Dr Sylvia Blyden

Yes, ALL SIERRA LEONE LIVES MATTER but let the outcome of the unconscionable massacre in Makeni be a rallying call to collectively find a way to put a peaceful end to extreme anti-democratic cruelty inside Sierra Leone. I have personally investigated and what is so true is that some of those shot were far away from any riot or protest. For example, late 20 years old Thaimu Kamara was right inside his compound at No. 19 Off Kay Street, seated calmly by his outside corridor when he was gunned down and killed by a reckless gun-wielder. Thaimu who leaves behind a young wife and baby, was nowhere near any riot. He just happened to be a resident of Makeni at a time when Makeni lives did not seem to matter.

So let it ring from the heights of the mountains to the depths of the valleys that MAKENI LIVES MATTER! Let it roar like a tumultuous sea that MAKENI LIVES MATTER! Let this event hopefully be the point of a rejuvenation of our cherished Democratic values we had come to enjoy but which have badly dwindled in recent times.

So, sing it loud! Sing it clear! Sing it oh so fearlessly that MAKENI LIVES MATTER!

I remain proud of Hon. Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, Hon. Chericoco Bah, Hon. I.B. Kargbo and all elected MPs who wore black t-shirts today emblazoned with MAKENI LIVES MATTER inside the Well of Parliament.

On a related note, I can authoritatively confirm that the SLPP-led Government of President Bio has today allocated the following as funeral assistance (Kasankay) to each family of victims of the massacre. These are to assist the families during burial rites of their loved ones:

* 2 Bags of Rice

* 1 Bag of Onions

* 5 Gallons Cooking Oil

* 4 Packets Maggi Cubes

* 3 Million Leones

Please don’t ask me to give my opinion on the above Kasankay donation. I will not be able to answer as I am currently slowly counting from 1 to 10.

Photos accompanying this update are of some of those slaughtered during the Makeni Massacre. Two corpses (Augustine Conteh and Thaimu Kamara) have been returned to Makeni today. The other dead bodies are still ‘under arrest’ in Freetown. May their souls rest in perfect peace. Amen.

The struggle for our Democracy continues. Long live Sierra Leone.

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR

August 6th 2020.