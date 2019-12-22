The Truth Behind The Missing Bag

Nothing Was Stolen From Idris Elba

The Bonthe District Family is sad to learn that social media is awash with fake news that during Idriss Elba’s visit to Bonthe on 21st December, 2019, his laptop and other personal effects got stolen.

Nothing of the sort happened. A member of Idriss Elba’ camera crew’s bag got missing after he got up from his sit to do some filming. Another member of the camera crew took this bag for safe keeping and had cause to leave the hall to cover another location. So everyone thought that the bag had been stolen. We were all in panic mode. But thirty minutes later, the other camera man returned with the bag and informed us that he actually took it for safe keeping.

Ambassador Idriss Elba visited Bonthe to promote and market Sierra Leone. To change the bad narrative our country is known for world wide for war and disease and disaster.

Let’s stop undermining the future Sierra Leone and our next generation.

© Floyd Alex Davies

Head of House

Bonthe District Family