The State of Emergency was NOT Lifted – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

It effluxed naturally due to passage of time.

The President had the option to have lifted it a long time ago when it was pretty much obvious our fears of the unknown COVID-19 were not going to happen.

From the moment we all realised our fears were misplaced, the State of Emergency should have been lifted and regulations under the Public Health Ordinance (Act No. 23 of 1960) put in place.

President Bio lost the chance to lift the State of Emergency.

In my opinion, the President’s refusal to lift the State of Emergency last year, remains a slur on his record.

So spare us that claptrap that he lifted State of Emergency. He never did. He had the chance to do so but he refused.

*Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR.*

Wednesday 24th March 2021