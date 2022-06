The SOP of the SLP should work within the Human Right protection framework of the 1991 SL Constitution & not override it. Shaving off LAJ’s dreadlocks goes against his fundamental right to HUMAN DIGNITY. Nothing short of a Public inquiry will suffice.

The SOP of the SLP should work within the Human Right protection framework of the 1991 SL Constitution & not override it. Shaving off LAJ’s dreadlocks goes against his fundamental right to HUMAN DIGNITY. Nothing short of a Public inquiry will suffice.@LisaJChesney @USEmbFreetown — Hon. Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah (@HonChernor) June 18, 2022