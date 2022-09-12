The SierraLeone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) pays courtesy call on the Minister of Information and Communications Mr Mohamed Rahman Swaray

The SierraLeone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) pays a courtesy call on the Minister of Information and Communications Mr Mohamed Rahman Swaray to present the new executive of the Association to the Minister.

The President of the Association Ahmed Sahid Nasralla thanked the Government of HE President Dr Julius Maada Bio for expanding the Democratic space including an open media which promotes responsible free speech.

The Minister welcomed the new executive and assured them of Government’s continued commitment to supporting the SierraLeone media.