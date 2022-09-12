21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

The SierraLeone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) pays courtesy call on the Minister of Information and Communications Mr Mohamed Rahman Swaray

By Sierra Network
318
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The SierraLeone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) pays a courtesy call on the Minister of Information and Communications Mr Mohamed Rahman Swaray to present the new executive of the Association to the Minister.

The President of the Association Ahmed Sahid Nasralla thanked the Government of HE President Dr Julius Maada Bio for expanding the Democratic space including an open media which promotes responsible free speech.

The Minister welcomed the new executive and assured them of Government’s continued commitment to supporting the SierraLeone media.

Previous articleCOPPP: Urgent Request for Audience
Next articleTo All Interim District Chairman Of The APC – Account For Funds Donated For The Voters’ Registration
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

SALPOST: Universal Postal Union Annual Letter Writing Competition

Sierra Network - 0