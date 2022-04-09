The Rush to have titles in Society – By Eugene Dez Wray

The dignity and respect associated with a doctorate have gone down the drain

Sierra Leone is the first African nation to experiment at all educational levels since 1958 when free universal education was introduced.

All the way through during the country’s independence in 1961, the model of education was also again experimented with so as to ascertain and contrast the British system of education could be developed, during those periods the rural bias education/bunumbu project was set up by the late Francis Gbaha, in a way to extend universities/colleges in the rural areas, where it would create practical learning education for deprived communities at that time.

We come across people who take a PhD like a magician bringing out a parrot from his black hat. Suddenly we find the prefix ‘Dr.’ added to their names. Nothing was known about their working on a thesis, no endless trips to a guide or a university, no reams of printed sheets, and the final spiral-bound tome, but a PhD materialises from nowhere. This happens to be a scam in the sphere of education in our country today. This is scandalous, to say the least.

There are serious questions about the authenticity or originality of many a thesis that finally earns the author a doctorate. Plagiarism is a widely used method to turn out research papers. Now the universities have software to detect plagiarism, but people still have devious methods to circumvent the software. If they apply the same ingenuity to pursue real research, they could very well earn a degree by sheer merit instead of becoming “copycats”.

In certain cases, the question of plagiarism also doesn’t arise as some of these so-called universities do not even demand a thesis written by the candidates for awarding a PhD.

What a travesty of research!

So the entire spectrum of research qualifications is under a cloud. Why does this happen? What can be done about this?

Ever since the Civil Service Commission insisted on promotions, there is a mad rush to earn the degree by hook or crook. The dignity and respect associated with a doctorate have gone down the drain. This is really unfortunate.

Why do people yearn for an MSc, Mphil and PhD degree? This is basically because we give so much importance to titles like Dr., Professor and so on. That’s why there is an obsession with a PhD. In Sierra Leone, we set great stores by titles, and people feel bad if their titles, whether they deserve them or not, are not used while addressing them. We hold titles so close to our hearts!

Haven’t you seen people showing the prefix Dr. and the suffix PhD in their letterheads, correspondence and so on, though that’s patently absurd? This is the ludicrous extent to which we take our obsession with degrees.

People try to gain respectability with a doctorate, no matter how they managed it. Such people do not seem to understand that in reality, they lower their credibility by using a title undeservedly.

One earns a genuine PhD degree after three or five years of struggle, rigorous academic research and study. It’s a long and arduous pursuit of knowledge and so the final acquisition of the degree is a proud possession. Nobody will grudge they’re carrying the title Dr. with their name. They have every right to do it.

What about the PhDs who suddenly appear out of thin air? The grapevine has it that there are some private universities that give a PhD degree for a certain fee. Even some State universities dispense a doctorate on some consideration or the other, sometimes a donation or a sponsorship, when in fact the conferring of a doctorate must be a clear recognition of outstanding merit in a chosen field or record of service. These norms are long forgotten.

The supermarket of PhDs operates in some foreign countries too. All that you need is an agent and some money, and a trip abroad for a photo-op. Thus one is armed with evidence of having received a doctorate from a self-styled university. What’s this if not a scandal?

For instance” A.P.J. Abdul Kalam never earned an academic doctorate through research but had as many as 40 conferred doctorates. Universities were vying with each other to confer doctorates, including a few from abroad, on him. But Abdul Kalam never flaunted his degrees. He didn’t even have a teaching degree but he turned out to be the most sought-after teacher in India during his later years. So it’s not the ‘title’ that matters, but the substance within us.”

Some may argue that they have been conferred an honorary doctorate by a certain university. Such a degree is known in Latin as ‘Honoris causa’ which means “for the sake of an honour”. By convention, the title Dr. is not to be used by the recipients in the broader community. At best, they can use it while corresponding with the degree-awarding institution. All these conventions are perhaps unknown to the people concerned.

This recent trend to make MSc and PhD a shopping-list item is condemnable. This tendency must be exposed. The Civil service commission and Human Resource Management (HRMO) must take the necessary steps to curb this pernicious practice of people displaying degrees that are not worth the paper they are printed on.

Universities that indulge in this outrageous practice must be stopped in their tracks and blacklisted. Universities and Boards must ascertain the genuineness of the qualifications and titles people claim for themselves. That’s the only way to stop this unholy nexus.