The Realities About Limkokwing University Of Creative Technology Sierra Leone

BACKGROUND ABOUT LIMKOKWING UNIVERSITY

Limkokwing University of Creative Technology is an international University with a global presence across 3 continents. It was established in 1991 by founder and President, Tan Sri Dato Sri Paduka Dr Limkokwing.It has over 30,000 students coming from more than 165 countries, studying in its 13 campuses in Botswana, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lesotho, Malaysia, Namibia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and United Kingdom. Its main campus is in Malaysia. Limkokwing University has established worldwide recognition through its innovative brand of creative education merging the best of East and West education.

LIMKOKWING UNIVERSITY SIERRA LEONE CAMPUS

Limkokwing University Sierra Leone campus was established by the Ernest Bai Koroma administration with the aim to transform the tertiary education landscape of the nation and to help meet the country’s high demand for graduates in the field of digital technology. The University opens its new campus in Sierra Leone in 2014, but through the Ebola scourge, the University started its transformation in 2016 by creating the most high-tech learning environment to empower students with the latest in digital technology.

It was officially opened by the former president of Sierra Leone, Dr.Ernest Bai Koroma, on 18 March 2017, in the African nation of Sierra Leone. The University has the honor of being Sierra Leones first foreign university. It offers creativity-centered courses. This is in line with the country’s vision to produce graduates that will go on to become technology-savvy movers and shakers of the society. At the Limkokwing University, a student from even the most remote part of Sierra Leone will become a technology competent individual who is creative and innovative. It is a global tertiary University that blends holistic education with industry-driven skills.

ADMISSION INTO LIMKOKWING UNIVERSITY SIERRA LEONE

Limkokwing University has its standard admission procedures. Applicants are required to provide certified copies of academic results relevant to entry requirements, Portfolio consisting of three (3) pieces of original artwork, if applicable. Applicants are also required to submit for local students, certified copy of Identity Card, for international students, three (3) copies of current passport including all blank pages, three (3) passport size photographs with the applicants name written on the back. There is no application fee for both International and Local Students. The University will then process the applications as soon as possible. An offer letter will be sent once an applicant fulfilled all the requirements.

In 2014, the University first cohort number of students went through the rigorous admission process before they are issued admission letters. The first and second batch of students applied to the Ministry of Education for government Grant-in-aid and went through interviews before they are finally awarded letters of Scholarship ranging from Diploma to Degree courses.

THE LEGALITY OF LIMKOKWING UNIVERSITY SIERRA LEONE

Limkokwing University, through a *Public Private Partnership (PPP)* signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Education Science and Technology. The Memorandum signed stipulates that the government of Sierra Leone to pay for set of students who are Sierra Leoneans wishing to enroll into the University through a form of Grant-in-aid. The 2004 Education Act gives sole mandate to the Minister of Education to give a Grant-in-aid to a student from any institution. Section 14 (d) states that; *”The Minister may from time to time from funds appropriated for the purpose by Parliament give grants-in-aid to such institutions or organizations which, in his opinion, promote the education or well-being of the children of Sierra Leone”

According to the 2005 University Act, Section 42 subsection one (1) and section 43 subsection one (1) gives the Minister of Education mandate to establish a new university and private university respectively. In section 42 subsection one (1) states that; *”The Minister, after consultation with the Minister responsible for finance and acting on the advice of the Tertiary Education Commission, may by statutory instrument, establish a new university in Sierra Leone, and may amend the First Schedule for that purpose; and the provisions of this Act, shall, with the necessary modifications, apply to such university”*. Also, section 43 subsection one (1) gives the Minister the mandate to establish a private university. *”Any person may, with the approval of the Minister, acting on the advice of the Tertiary Education Commission, establish a private university in Sierra Leone to be run as a company limited by guarantee”*.

Again, the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC), which is created by an Act of Parliament in 2001 as a Tertiary Education regulatory body accredited, approved and issued the University a certificate of operation.

ACCREDITATION OF LIMKOKWING UNIVERSITY

The University which ensures a high-quality education provision is accredited by Accreditation Service for International Colleges (ASIC UK), Recognition Scheme for Educational Overnight, and Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) etc.

Be a Limkokwing University graduate and empowered with global skills and entrepreneurship mindset…….

By Ibrahim Ishmael Jalloh,Press Attaché, final year student in the Professional Communication Department, Limkokwing University of Creative Technology ,Sierra Leone.

