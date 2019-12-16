The National Council for Civic Education and Development (NaCCED) partners with the National Youth Commission (NaYCOM) to engage youth groups in the Western Area

The National Council for Civic Education and Development (NaCCED) partners with the National Youth Commission (NaYCOM) to engage youth groups in the Western Area. This engagement creates the platform to dialogue around the emergence of cliques, causes of clique-related violence, and how to address this national crisis, with the goal to transform them into productive youth and nation building agents. The dialogue is themed “Engaging Youth for National Development”

We engaged the MOB group (Red) on Friday 13th December 2019, at Ansley Street in Fourah Bay, and the East Hood group (Black) on Saturday 14th December 2019, at Upper Easton Street, Freetown. We will conclude the first phase of this engagement with the Cent Coast Crips (Blue) on Wednesday 18th December at Frederick Street in Freetown.

In attendance: leaders of the groups, the police, community leaders, and other key stakeholders

See pictures below of last week’s engagements and share your thoughts on these engagement.