The Law says to protest along the streets, YOU NEED POLICE PERMISSION or you cannot protest. Obey the Law – Dr Sylvia Blyden

This Washington DC Police document I have shared is addressed to a Sierra Leone organisation led by a Woman who wanted to demonstrate along streets of capital city of America just few weeks ago in favour of thieving (TiffyTiffy) Freetown Mayor. I don’t agree with anyone who supports the thieving Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr but I respect their right to lawfully protest for the thief that Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr is. All lawful protests are good.

So anyway, this woman in America, lawfully obeyed the Law by APPLYING FOR PERMIT to demonstrate in Washington DC, the capital of the USA. So this is not a situation peculiar to only Sierra Leone. Freetown is not different from Washington DC. The only difference is that we don’t use DEMOCRATIC tools as our means of recourse.

Even in London recently a Sierra Leone group got fined a huge sum of money for unlawful assembly.

Let’s start preaching TRUTH to our people. The Law is the Law is the Law. Don’t break the Law. Use democratic tools instead. For example, if you get rejected when you apply for permit, you can go to the Courts or ask your Members of Parliament to summon the Inspector General of Police to explain why he refused your democratic right to protest. But you cannot break the Law.

The Law says to protest along the streets, YOU NEED POLICE PERMISSION or you cannot protest. Obey the Law. See the screenshot of what the Law says as well.

I am not the kind of Leader who rabble rouses for cheap popularity. I am the kind of Woman who leads for the creation of a disciplined and organised society. Let’s use the democratic tools. They are very easy to use if only we want to be honest and avoid CHEAP rabble rousing.

Cheers.