Blog

Updated: May 3, 2022

The health dividends derived from daily physical exercise are immense – Former President Koroma

By Sierra Network
May 3, 2022

The health dividends derived from daily physical exercise is immense. This is why part of my daily routine is to trek relatively long distances. One step at a time, take it all in stride, stay fit, stay healthy and keep your focus.

The health dividends derived from daily physical exercise is immense. This is why part of my daily routine is to trek relatively long distances. One step at a time, take it all in stride, stay fit, stay healthy and keep your focus. #letswalk pic.twitter.com/gcXBmfUXiI— Ernest Bai Koroma (@ebklegacy) May 3, 2022