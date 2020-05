I am confident that like the trials of our immediate past, COVID-19 is another opportunity for all Sierra Leoneans, irrespective of religion and ethnicity to come together for the sake of our common destiny and for the sake of humanity. I salute our Healthcare service providers.

I am confident that like the trials of our immediate past, COVID-19 is another opportunity for all Sierra Leoneans, irrespective of religion and ethnicity to come together for the sake of our common destiny and for the sake of humanity. I salute our Healthcare service providers. pic.twitter.com/Y29lPysEoI — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

As a government, we have strengthened the Sexual Offences Act and introduced tougher penalties for rape and gender-based violence. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

Two million children, including girls, now have equal access to Free Quality Education, free teaching and learning materials, expanded healthcare services, school buses, and free school feeding in some areas. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

Two million children, including girls, now have equal access to Free Quality Education, free teaching and learning materials, expanded healthcare services, school buses, and free school feeding in some areas. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

We have recruited and trained more healthcare workers; built and refurbished more healthcare centres and hospitals; introduced a dedicated means of delivering healthcare service delivery across the country. pic.twitter.com/EmaqutrsHp — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

My Government has launched the medium-term National Development Plan, eased tax burdens on businesses, and introduced business-friendly policies and processes. We are also reviewing agreements and laws that will maximise benefit from our natural resources. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

My Government continued to allocate 21% of its recurrent budget to the education sector. We launched an Education Innovation Challenge to test for creative ideas that would help us improve learning outcomes for basic literacy and numeracy. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

My Government has secured support from the Government of Kuwait to fund the construction of six Technical/Vocational Institutes in Falaba, Kerene, Makeni, Port Loko, Mattru Jong and Koindu. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

We have recruited 2,500 healthcare workers and we will be hiring 3,000 more in 2020 with a focus on Midwives, Pharmacists and Pharmacy technicians, Epidemiologists, Clinical and Surgical Community Health Officers. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

I am pleased to announce to this House that Cabinet has approved $19.8 Million for the construction of a National Diagnostic and Radiotherapy Cancer Treatment Centre with modern facilities. pic.twitter.com/MoUX6Sb3H0 — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, my Government rapidly activated all Emergency Operations Centre pillars. We have instituted international best practices in contact tracing and surveillance. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

Government will support the Ministries of Youth Affairs, Defence, the Correctional Services and the Local Councils to establish institutional farms across the country as part of the drive to boost rice production in order to achieve rice self-sufficiency in the country. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

Government has improved the monitoring and surveillance of our territorial waters and continues to monitor all licensed fishing vessels through an upgraded 24-hour Vessel Monitoring System (VMS). This has increased revenue in the sector to an unprecedented Le 100.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/YJlgoQZHmI — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

The #BudapestBamako-Freetown Rally coupled with increased tourist arrivals before #COVID19 pandemic is sufficient indication that the perception of Sierra Leone as a tourist destination is changing for the better — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020

#SierraLeone has completed its first ever nationwide airborne geophysical survey that has provided magnetic and radiometric data. We are now formulating the Mines and Minerals Development Act 2020). The new act contains strong provisions for Local content and Community benefits. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) May 28, 2020