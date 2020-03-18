The Four Japanese Nationals Have Been Denied Disembarkation

PRESS RELEASE

Wednesday 18th March, 2020

The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) wishes to inform the general public that four (4) Japanese were onboard the Kenyan Airways (KQ) bound for the Freetown International Airport (FNA) from Robert International Airport in Monrovia Liberia allegedly on a visit to Sierra Leone for touristic purposes. The Station Manager of Kenya Airways in Freetown alerted the Authorities at the Freetown International Airport (FNA) about a suspicion of a possible Corona Virus (COVID–19) infection based on the signs displayed onboard the aircraft by one of the Japanese nationals. This led to the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority denying the passengers the privilege to disembark at FNA.

The Authority further wishes to inform the general public that the four (4) Japanese nationals have been denied disembarkation by the aeronautical authorities of Sierra Leone on Public Health Grounds and all four passengers left Sierra Leone onboard Kenya Airways. The remaining passengers were allowed to disembark and quarantined as current health precautionary measures demand.

*SLCAA wants the general public to remain calm and further assures all Sierra Leoneans of its firm commitment to preventing Coronavirus from entering the country.

SLCAA, Safety and Security, our Priority

Signed:

Moses Tiffa Baio

Director-General