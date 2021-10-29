The EU and the US Ambassador to Sierra Leone Engage Ex-President Koroma

Office of Former President Koroma

Freetown – October 29, 2021

Led by Norbert Neuser, Member of the European Parliament, the EU Election Follow – Up Mission, Tuesday, held discussions with former President Koroma, outgoing Chairman and Leader of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC). Neuser stated the Mission was in Freetown to follow up on the EU recommendations following the 2018 elections. The EU has been a regular and very strong supporter of Sierra Leone’s Democratic process. One of its main activities is strengthening electoral management through the provision of experts, logistics assistance and elections monitoring. Following such monitoring, the EU usually presents a report inclusive of recommendations.

On the 2018 elections, the EU proffered 19 recommendations “chief amongst which include improving on gender representation in elective positions, the management of elections particularly on the tallying and computation process and the general transparency of elections, said the Mission’s Team Lead – Electoral Expert, Dominic Howell.





President Koroma reiterated his support for the implementation of the recommendations. He also shared his vast experience on electoral management in Sierra Leone and Africa and pointed out issues bordering on the transparency, integrity and credibility of elections. The statesman emphasized that those are critical for acceptable and peaceful electoral outcomes.

Former President Koroma has also held a closed-door meeting with Ambassador David Reimer, the American Ambassador to Sierra Leone. “I am very pleased to have met Ambassador Reimer; we had a great and frank discussion”, said former President Koroma.

