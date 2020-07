To support the fight against COVID-19, Ing. Amara Sorie TUNKARA, 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow, mentored a group of engineering students and one medical student of the University of Sierra Leone to create the first locally made ventilator (Leone Ventilator).

Ing. Tunkara’s work lets young innovators know that solutions are possible and encourages all to invest in young minds as the future drivers for development. #ECA #MWF #IREX #YALI