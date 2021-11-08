The Chinese Embassy and Chinese Medical Teams in Sierra Leone Donate Urgently-Needed Medical Supplies to Help Relieve the Pain Caused by the Fuel Tanker Explosion

On 7 November, H.E. Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang and his wife Mme. Zhou Min visited Connaught Hospital in Freetown and, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese medical teams in Sierra Leone, donated urgently needed medical supplies including 8 hospital beds, 35 folder beds, 10,000 surgical masks, 1,000 KN95 masks, 30 bottles of medical alcohol, 60 bottles of metronidazole injection, 100 bottles of levofloxacin hydrochloride and sodium chloride injection, 300 bottles of ceftriaxone sodium for injection, 2000 pairs surgical gloves, 40 bottles of hand disinfectant and so on.

The donation was meant to support the Sierra Leonean government and people’s efforts to rescue and relieve the disaster caused by the fuel tanker explosion after a collision with another vehicle on the night of November 5, 2021, in Wellington.

The donation was received by Retired Lt. General Brima Sesay, Director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Dr Vandi, Director of Hospitals and Emergency Service from the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, and Dr Kabba, head of Connaught Hospital.

Ambassador Hu expressed deep condolences and sincere sympathies to the victims of the disaster and their families and conveyed the concern and care of the Chinese government and people. He wished Sierra Leone, especially those directly affected by the disaster, to be strong and recover from this difficulty soon. Ambassador Hu also said that the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone would provide 500 million Leones cash support to NDMA. He said that the China CDC team, the Chinese Military Medical Expert Group and the Chinese Doctors team in Sierra Leone stand ready to participate in the treatment of the survivors.

Mr Brima Sesay, Dr Vandy, Dr Kabba and others thanked Ambassador Hu for the timely donation, noting that it demonstrated the long-standing friendship between the two countries and peoples.