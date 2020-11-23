The chat was conducted smoothly and amicably Says Office Of Former President Koroma

The popular former President Ernest Bai Koroma has concluded the much anticipated interview with the ACC. The chat was conducted smoothly and amicably.

https://www.facebook.com/SierraNetworkSalone/videos/1793276200837812/

He honoured the ACC’s invitation, to demonstrate his unwavering commitment to peace and the rule of law. It was his commitment to the fight against corruption that led him to strengthen the ACC, making it one of the strongest anti – corruption institutions in Africa, under his tenure.

Again, he remains unperturbed and ever determined to protect his good name.

He expressed his profound appreciations to supporters, well – wishers for you solidarity and thanks to the International Community for facilitating a smooth and peaceful process.

He states that he will do everything to protect the peace I helped to build and consolidate.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Febklegacy%2Fposts%2F470183627713562&width=500