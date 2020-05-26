BADONSO

The Bitter Fact – President Bio Ask Questions Sir

By Aruna Turay

My President sir, it’s time you get off that your Godly Catholic Gown and start arresting and punnishing some of the lead health authorities (these include those in the EOC, MIC, ONS, police, military and the ‘hungry-belleh’ COVID-19 regional Coordinators you just appointed to manage the pandemic).

Failing to do this sir, you will be surpise to be greeted every 11:00am with shocking figures on the daily report of new Corona positive cases in the country.