Saturday, November 14, 2020
The Bill Entitled: The Independent Commission for Peace & National Cohesion Presented By Chief Minister

By Sierra Network
Sierra Network

Chief Minister, Professor David J Francis, Presented to Parliament the Bill Entitled: The Independent Commission for Peace & National Cohesion

The House of Parliament, Tower Hill Freetown, Thursday 12th November 2020.
The Chief Minister, Professor David J Francis has on this historic day table before the Honourable House of Parliament the bill on the establishment of a permanent infrastructure for Peace & National Cohesion that will be locally owned by the People and as an Inclusive Agency that is developed to use our own societal, cultural, traditional institutions, resources and agencies to prevent conflicts, manage, before they escalate into armed violence, and to promote, build and maintain sustainable peace.

The Chief Minister started by moving the Bill entitled The Independent Commission for Peace & National Cohesion Act 2020 to be read the second time. Professor Francis went ahead outlining the strategic objectives of the Peace Commission Bill and why Sierra Leone needs an Independent Commission for Peace & National Cohesion as a permanent Infrastructure for Peace in post – war Sierra Leone.

This is the first time in our history today, Peace has a Permanent Address in Sierra Leone and that Address is the Peace Commission. Without Peace, there will be no Development he asserted and Peace is a necessary prerequisite for Sustainable Development.

Professor Francis clearly stated that, his presence in Parliament to present the Bill is as a result of President Bio’s Audacious Vision to Build and Win the the Peace in Sierra Leone as a Foundation for National Cohesion and Long-term National Development.

After 59 years of Political Independence, 19 years after the end of the brutal civil war and 16 years after the end of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission process, the first time in our history to have such infrastructure under the leadership of Dr Rtd Brigadier Julius Maada Bio.

Chief Minister in stating the strategic objectives of the Bill stated among many that, The Bill and Peace Commission will lay the long term and resilient foundation for non- violent conflict resolution and will serve as an Agency to help prevent violent conflicts in Sierra Leone.

Chief Minister ended by recalling the Honourable House that, President Bio’s visit to Parliament in his state opening in May 2018, made a clearly case for the establishment of the Independent Commission for Peace & National Cohesion and was followed by the Bintumani iii National Dialogue Conference in May 2019 that agreed on a roadmap for this historic day. He therefore crave the indulgence of the Honourable Members to look at the Bill with a bi-partisan approach because Peace and National Cohesion are in the National Interest.

Previous article2020 African Women in Media Award: Minister Mohamed Rahman Swaray joins prestigious judges
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
