The Bet Kay Farmers embark on massive cashew farming operations in Kamalo, Karene District

One of the biggest cashew farming projects in the country, in Maworko village Port Loko district and Kamalo in Karene district, is set to increase cashew production for both export and local trading in the country soonest.

The Bet Kay farmers project is a project that’s geared towards significantly increasing cashew value chain production.

The almost 500 acres of land in Kamalo has been provided by the people of Ro Gbonkor, makankoi, Makali. Crop varieties include rice , banana, pineapple, cashew nut, palm trees, coco nut trees, etc. Farming operations have provided job and inter-cropping opportunities for indigenes.

The Chief Executive Officer in the person of Dr. Samura Kamara when addressing the over 500 volunteers who turned up to brush, clear and weed the farm from over five surrounding villages encouraged them to give their all in the project as the project targets to benefit the country largely.

He said politics shouldn’t be the only platform to serve humanity and country as there are plethora of other avenues to contribute in nation building.

Dr. Samura applauded the volunteers, especially the *Moving Forward With Dr. Samura kamara farming Organisation* for their selflessness and dedication to the exercise.

He ended up by encouraging all to embark on agriculture as there are windows of untapped opportunities in farming.

The project manager Mr. Titus O Dumbuya expressed his utmost satisfaction for seeing Dr. Samura kamara participating in the entire rigorous exercise of brushing, clearing ,weeding and the rest.

“Dr. Samura is indeed an epitome and a true leader as he practices what he preaches”. Mr Dumbuya said.

The day’s exercise ended up successfully as the active able body men and women profusely thanked the highly esteem doctor for such a laudable venture and initiative as Dr. Samura is true source of hope for them.

