Sierra Leone
Friday, February 12, 2021
The Bank cannot be both a respected member of the business community and be repressive and autocratic – CHRDI

By Sierra Network
We hereby express concern over what we believe is the unfair and wrongful termination of a former employee of the Union Trust Bank Limited SL (UTB). We believe that such an action constitutes a human rights violation, where civic rights and the freedom of expression have been trampled upon.

To protect human rights is to ensure that people receive some degree of decent, humane treatment. To violate the most basic human rights, on the other hand, is to deny individuals their fundamental moral entitlements. It is, in a sense, to treat them as if they are less than human and undeserving of respect and dignity.

We believe that freedom of thought and expression are important human rights values and that progress or politics must not be advanced or prioritised at the expense of freedom of thought. The freedoms of thought and expression established by the Constitution are available to both politicians and non-politicians, including the business community.

The Bank cannot be both a respected member of the business community and be repressive and autocratic. It must choose. We urge it to choose the rule of law and respect for human rights, a course that is in the best interest of the men and women who serve in what was once regarded a respectable institution.

Note: Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI ) is a Rights based social-policy advocacy Organisation. We Draw attention to the responsibility of duty-bearers to uphold human rights, and seek to support rights-holders to claim their rights. CHRDI is in Special Consultative Status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council and accredited to many UN Agencies.

©️CHRDI-HUMAN RIGHTS and POLICY BRIEF 11-02-2021

Previous articleMisuse of Public Monies due to Lukewarm Implementation of Audit Recommendations
Next articleQuery Letter From Union Trust Bank To Garvyn Cole
