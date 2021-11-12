20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, November 13, 2021
The Auditor-General reports to Parliament and not to the Presidency – Hon. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella

By Sierra Network
I have learnt about the unprecedented action by the government to suspend the Auditor-General, Mrs. Lara Taylor-Pearce, & her deputy in charge of specialized audit, Tamba Momoh, indefinitely. The Auditor-General reports to Parliament and not to the Presidency.

This unprecedented and unfortunate decision is tantamount to an attempt to silence her and interfere with her independence a few days before the release of the 2020 audit report. It is another nail in the coffin of accountability and democracy. #AuditServiceSL#Accountability

