The arrest of a notorious Armed Robber, Alimamy Kargbo By Sierra Leone Police

SECURITY UPDATES FROM WATERLOO DIVISION.

The Operations Team of Waterloo Police Division led by Sergeant Jalloh embarked on a sting operation in a hideout within Waterloo township that led to the arrest of a notorious Armed Robber, Alimamy Kargbo who was found in possession of a pistol loaded with seven (7) live rounds.

This sting operation is ongoing pursuant to reliable intelligence received that an armed robbery group had entered Waterloo Township, in a bid to wreak havoc on the lives of peaceful citizens.

More details to follow as investigations unfold.

SLP MEDIA TEAM.