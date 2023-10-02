22.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, October 2, 2023
type here...
BlogNewsPress Release
Updated:

The arrest of a notorious Armed Robber, Alimamy Kargbo By Sierra Leone Police

By Sierra Network
287
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SECURITY UPDATES FROM WATERLOO DIVISION.

The Operations Team of Waterloo Police Division led by Sergeant Jalloh embarked on a sting operation in a hideout within Waterloo township that led to the arrest of a notorious Armed Robber, Alimamy Kargbo who was found in possession of a pistol loaded with seven (7) live rounds.

This sting operation is ongoing pursuant to reliable intelligence received that an armed robbery group had entered Waterloo Township, in a bid to wreak havoc on the lives of peaceful citizens.

More details to follow as investigations unfold.

SLP MEDIA TEAM.

Previous articleExciting News! House of Stars made it to the Times Square Billboard in New York
Next articleSierra Leone to enjoy passenger railway after 60yrs… Arise IIP Imports Seven Passenger Railcars from Japan, Expected at Freetown Port on October 26, 2023
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Sierra Leone to enjoy passenger railway after 60yrs… Arise IIP Imports Seven Passenger Railcars from Japan, Expected at Freetown Port on October 26, 2023

By Amin Kef (Ranger) In a significant development for Sierra Leone's transportation sector, Arise IIP has announced the imminent arrival...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone to enjoy passenger railway after 60yrs… Arise IIP Imports...

Sierra Network - 0