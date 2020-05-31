21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, June 1, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

The APC way is love and peace and unity. That is what we are known for since the days of Former President Siaka Stevens – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

By Sierra Network
737
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

NACOVERC’s COVID-19 Mortality Review as at May 22 2020

NACOVERC’s COVID-19 Mortality Review as at May 22:- •97.4% of the deaths are Sierra...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

The APC way is love and peace and unity. That is what we are known for since the days of Former President Siaka Stevens...

Someone just sent me this old video from few years ago. It was recorded around January 2016....
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 39 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 39 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Someone just sent me this old video from few years ago. It was recorded around January 2016. It shows my lovely APC grassroots ladies in a bus, enjoying themselves on the way to Kabala City. This camaraderie, peace, tranquility and love❤️ is what the APC should always be about. Let us not ever succumb to the temptation to be bitter and angry even as we fight to sustain the DEMOCRACY that late President Joseph Momoh, late President Tejan Kabbah and our beloved Former President Ernest Koroma left for us to enjoy.

The APC way is love and peace and unity. That is what we are known for since the days of Former President Siaka Stevens.

👩‍🎨✌️💃🚌🧣👨‍🎨

Please, expect my full updated message of thanks and appreciation to the general public soon – with particular deep appreciation to certain individuals whom have shown me so much support when I was behind Bars in Jail on an unlawful, unconstitutional detention for 22 days followed by a further 7 days court ordered detention based on a perjurious affidavit sent to the Law Courts by Attorney General’s Office. For strategic reasons, I have not spoken out publicly yet.

However, I am sending this short snippet out as I seat relaxed at home waiting to host the APC MPs removed by the Judiciary from Parliament exactly one year ago and who are on the way coming to visit me at home.

Feel free to reshare this post widely with the video.

APC, LIVE FOREVER!
APC SHALL NEVER DIE.
2023, APC BACK TO POWER!
🚩👊🚩👊🚩👊🚩👊🚩

*Dr. Sylvia Olayinka’s Blyden OOR.*
May 31st 2020.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 39 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleNACOVERC’s COVID-19 Mortality Review as at May 22 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

NACOVERC’s COVID-19 Mortality Review as at May 22 2020

NACOVERC’s COVID-19 Mortality Review as at May 22:- •97.4% of the deaths are Sierra...
Read more
Blog

The APC way is love and peace and unity. That is what we are known for since the days of Former President Siaka Stevens...

Sierra Network - 0
Someone just sent me this old video from few years ago. It was recorded around January 2016. It shows my lovely APC...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 39 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 39 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update31st...
Read more
Blog

Doctors In Sierra Leone Working For 8 Months With Low Grade Salaries

Sierra Network - 0
Myself, @drwahid232 and 14 others hav being working for 8 mths wit salaries below our grade. Submitted all papers but d norm...
Read more
News

Information Minister Explains President Bio’s 28th May,2020 State Opening Address in Makeni

Sierra Network - 0
On the 29th May 2020, the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray held a Press Conference on President Bio’s speech...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Doctors In Sierra Leone Working For 8 Months With Low Grade Salaries

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Myself, @drwahid232 and 14 others hav being working for 8 mths wit salaries below our grade. Submitted all papers but d norm...
Read more

Dr Sylvia Blyden Is Out And On Her Way Home Safe And Sound

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Breaking News!!! Lawyer Melron Nicol-Wilson Esq has just confirmed that , in less than 24 hours, Dr Sylvia Blyden...
Read more

For Lack Of Building Permit Dr. Sylvia Blyden Goes Back To Pademba Road After Bail Was Granted

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The bail conditions set by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie have not been met as the Learned Magistrate insisted that all the 4 houses...
Read more

The Goodies From President Bio’s Address At The State Opening Of Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I am confident that like the trials of our immediate past, COVID-19 is another opportunity for all Sierra...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

NACOVERC’s COVID-19 Mortality Review as at May 22 2020

Sierra Network - 0