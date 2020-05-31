The APC way is love and peace and unity. That is what we are known for since the days of Former President Siaka Stevens – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Someone just sent me this old video from few years ago. It was recorded around January 2016. It shows my lovely APC grassroots ladies in a bus, enjoying themselves on the way to Kabala City. This camaraderie, peace, tranquility and love❤️ is what the APC should always be about. Let us not ever succumb to the temptation to be bitter and angry even as we fight to sustain the DEMOCRACY that late President Joseph Momoh, late President Tejan Kabbah and our beloved Former President Ernest Koroma left for us to enjoy.

The APC way is love and peace and unity. That is what we are known for since the days of Former President Siaka Stevens.

Please, expect my full updated message of thanks and appreciation to the general public soon – with particular deep appreciation to certain individuals whom have shown me so much support when I was behind Bars in Jail on an unlawful, unconstitutional detention for 22 days followed by a further 7 days court ordered detention based on a perjurious affidavit sent to the Law Courts by Attorney General’s Office. For strategic reasons, I have not spoken out publicly yet.

However, I am sending this short snippet out as I seat relaxed at home waiting to host the APC MPs removed by the Judiciary from Parliament exactly one year ago and who are on the way coming to visit me at home.

APC, LIVE FOREVER!

APC SHALL NEVER DIE.

2023, APC BACK TO POWER!

*Dr. Sylvia Olayinka’s Blyden OOR.*

May 31st 2020.