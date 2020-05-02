The APC must note that this is not the SLPP of late President Tejan Kabba of blessed memory – Lahai Lawrence Leema

Any attempt by any group of APC supporters to disrupt the peace of this country through violence will be met with a proportionate response.

Constituents and members of the security forces will be on the qui vive as at now and their vigilance will not be breached.

So, those planning to create disturbances must have a rethink because we have made the provision of defense commensurate with the dangers of an attack.

The APC must note that this is not the SLPP of late President Tejan Kabba of blessed memory.

A stitch in time saves nine!