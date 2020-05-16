The action by NATCOM, Africell & Orange is depriving the customers of their right to communicate – QCELL

QCELL SL Urgent Press Release:

The attention of the general public is drawn to the fact that at about 18:00hrs yesterday the 15th May 2020, both Africell and Orange blocked all calls to and from their networks to QCELL on the instructions of NATCOM without any lawful notification or notice despite the existence of interconnection agreements between them and QCELL.

QCELL is not indebted to neither Orange nor Africell and both these Networks waited until close of business on Friday 15th May 2020 without giving notice to QCELL or the general public to block the calls.

We have escalated this serious matter to NATCOM and the authorities at Africell & Orange.

This action by NATCOM, Africell & Orange is depriving the customers of their right to communicate between licensed networks, depriving the Government of Sierra Leone the much-needed revenue and interrupting vital communication when it is most needed to help curb the menace of Covid-19 that is affecting the country currently.

QCELL has always stood for affordability and Quality of Mobile Communication Service and since its inception has strived assiduously to work for the welfare of the customers, the people of Sierra Leone and to support the Goals of His Excellency Rtd Brigadier Julius Maada Bio and the Government of Sierra Leone to improve the Quality of Communication and make Mobile Communication cheap and affordable to all Sierra Leoneans. We will continue to strive to support the vision of the Government of Sierra Leone.

We are in constant touch with the authorities to ensure this is resolved as soon as possible and will update the General Public. WE at QCELL apologise to the whole country for the inconvenience this unlawful disruption has caused. We thank you once again for the patronage and the trust you have in QCELL. We assure you affordable and reliable Communication at all times and we will not let you down.

We call on the entire population of Sierra Leone to continue to patronise and work with QCELL to make Mobile Communication cheaper, affordable and accessible to ALL.

Signed

Management QCELL SL.

This is what NATCOM has to say about QCELL accusation: