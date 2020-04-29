The 5th Coronavirus death reported yesterday was not accurate, the woman did test positive for the virus but did NOT die

No 5th corona virus death:-

EOC’s 28th April update at 1800 hrs, indicated a 5th covid-related death. The good news is that, though a positive case, she’s alive and getting care at the treatment Center. We reiterate our pledge to get our people informed in a timely manner. Sincere apologies, and responsibility fully taken.

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

Covid-19 National Response

Breaking: The spokesman of the Covid19 response in Sierra Leone says the fifth coronavirus death they reported yesterday was not accurate. Solomon Jamiru said the homeless woman did test positive for the virus but did NOT die. She’s admitted at one of the Covid19 treatment centers in Freetown. “In our bid to be open, transparent and prompt in informing the public, we made that mistake which we deeply regret and assure the public will not be repeated”, he told me.

Covid-19: First female death

Sierra Leone now records its 5th death; the latest is that of a female destitute. Upon 117 call, the team found her outside Connaught Hospital in a critical condition, and took her into the hospital. Swab proved positive, and she passed on. Sad……Well, no new case recorded at this moment. Stay safe.

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

Covid-19 National Response