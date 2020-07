The 51 young men and women arrested in Makeni and currently detained at CID are being denied access to and the right to counsel. What are the hiding? Why not allow us to see them? #righttocounselisconstitutional #Thisisnotapolicestate. #protectourdemocracy

I think the SL Police may need to be reminded that section 17(2)(b) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone provides any person who is arrested or detained with the right to instruct without delay a legal practitioner of his own choice & to communicate with them confidentially — Richard Honey (@RichardHoney) July 22, 2020