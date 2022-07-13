THE 2022 NPSE RESULT IS EXCEPTIONAL

By Augustine Bamie Anthony

From the brink of despair a few years ago, elation! What a steller performance?

It is hard to recall a single year of an NPSE result as infused with possibilities as this one, both individual and school performances are outstanding.

But what has the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education particularly done differently?

MBSSE is a listening Ministry. The Ministry has been made to learn by ways of reports from the various structures (regional, District levels), townhall meetings, and from concern citizens about the very many challenges that face the sector. These challenges may include but not limited to; the overcrowding of examination centres, inadequate number of qualify teachers, lack of monitoring of schools, lack of teaching learning materials to name but a few.

In response to the above, the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, through the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), has recruited over 12,000 new teachers, reassessed over 4,000 and provided professional standards development training for over 24,000.

There has been a significant increase in the number of examination centres across the country. (Eg. From 300 to 590 for NPSE). At least every chiefdom now has an NPSE examination centre. The acceptance of pregnant girls to write the exams was also glorious.

160 new Inspectors of schools (Quality Assurance Officers) have been recruited to compliment the monitoring effort of the other layers of education stakeholders.

The school feeding program has been expanded from four to fourteen out of the sixteen administrative districts across the country, targeting over 800,000 children across all fourteen districts. This does not include the supply of dry ration during the height of COVID-19.

Teaching and learning materials including textbooks in the four core subjects of English, Mathematics, Social Studies/Civic Education and Science are supplied to every child in Government and Government Assisted schools across the country.

How in all fairness could a team of such verse and such nerve, such exhilarating touch and mastery, such dedication and orientation, possibly go without recognition. The 2021 best performing Ministry and still champions of the land, the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education shows no sign of fatigue. We are not there yet, better results at all levels including NPSE, BECE and WASSCE ahead.

THE 2022 NPSE RESULT IS EXCEPTIONAL

