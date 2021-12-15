The 2020 Auditor-General’s Report Is Out And It Is …..

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE AUDITOR-GENERAL’S 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

“Total revenue of Le329.89 billion was outstanding tax liabilities resulting from non or a part payment, illegal tax credit claims, recalculation of tax liabilities, non-submission of evidence of payment and confirmed revenue arrears.

The National Minerals Agency (NMA) failed to pay some component of their revenue, totalling Le15.9 billion into the consolidated fund during 2020. Outstanding amounts of US$479,877.64 and US$408,157.62 for 2019 and 2020 respectively, owed to the Government of Sierra Leone were neither remitted by the Sierra Leone Maritime Shipping Registration (SLMARAD) nor disclosed in the revenue arrears in the GPFS.

Revenues were deposited into several Escrow accounts by companies for which government shares amounting to Le13.19 billion based on the agreements, were deposited into the General Revenue Account at the Bank of Sierra Leone. Relevant data and reports as required from the agreements were however not submitted for audit.”

“We reviewed 1,245 duty waiver documents that were without adequate supporting documents. We therefore could not ascertain whether these duty waiver concessions, granted to these taxpayers which amounted to Le144.7 billion were legitimate.

From data in the ASYCUDA World, 58 Non-Governmental Organisations that obtained import duties and GST waivers from the Ministry of Finance totalling Le4.5 billion were not in the NGO gazette of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.”

On Budgetary Control:

“The Budget Bureau did not submit budget proposals for four ministries. We could therefore not ascertain whether revenue and expenditure estimates were in line with the Public Financial Management Act and Regulations.

Comparison between the revised budget and actual expenditure revealed that some ministries, departments, and agencies overspent a total of Le732 billion during 2020, for which no evidence of action plan was submitted to the auditors to justify the amount overspent.

Based on information gathered from the IFMIS, transactions totalling Le479.5 billion were posted under contingencies fund and unallocated head of expenditure. There was however no evidence of quarterly reports to Parliament submitted for audit. It is also worth noting that these amounts exceeded their budgeted amount.”

On Public Enterprise, Commissions and Donor-funded projects:

“In general, and virtually across all the Public Enterprises and Commissions, the significant matters identified in the audit examinations fall into the following areas: Tax Irregularities; Inventory/Stores Irregularities; Unsupported Payments; Cash Irregularities and Unretired Expenditure.

Those identified matters have given rise to a loss of Le37.9billion (Le160.9million; Le10billion; Le13.1billion; Le 8.1billion and Le6.45billion in 2016, 2017,2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively).”

On Local Councils:

“The annual financial statements for the 22 Local Councils were submitted for audit before or shortly after, the legislative deadline of 31st March 2021.

Our review revealed that total cash losses during 2020 amounted to Le4.3 billion. The main irregularities identified that resulted in the cash loss have to do with Revenue; Payments; Tax Administration; Inventory/Stores; Payroll, Sitting fees and allowances, and Procurement.

Even though the above irregularities are common across different councils, however, some are better than others.”

On Management of Examinations – University of Sierra Leone:

The following were observed:

– Sampled examination scripts at the Institute of Public Administration and Manage (IPAM) and Fourah Bay College (FBC) revealed that students attempt the examinations even when they had not been registered.

– Some lecturers at the FBC did not submit examination questions to the Heads of Departments (HoDs) as per policy.

– Module lecturers at both IPAM and FBC did not collect scripts for marking from the exams office, contrary to the policy.

– Lecturers did not mark and return examination grades and scripts on time which affected the publication of students’ grades.

– Grades given by lecturers for continuous assessment were not reflective of the students’ performance during examinations.

– There were undue delays in the publication of results.

– Interviews with university authorities revealed that academic malpractices were on the rise and had become endemic within the university.

– The colleges lacked lecture rooms space equipped laboratories, well-resourced libraries, effective internet connectivity, and modern technology for teaching and learning.”

On the Sierra Leone Correctional Service – Welfare of Inmates

The following were observed:

– There was no evidence to show that inmates were medically examined upon discharge.

– A review of the medical reports by the psychiatric revealed that female inmates were not fit to plea, yet were kept at the centre.

– Sick inmates were admitted at the centre and taken to a government hospital when their health become severe as a result of the lack of adequate drugs and equipment.

– Sick inmates were laid on bare mattresses on the floor of the hospital within the male facility at the Freetown Correctional Centre.

– The hospital did not have equipment such as an oxygen concentrator, cardiopulmonary resuscitator and electrocardiogram (ECG) for heart examination.

– Pharmaceutical supplies were not adequate for the number of inmates.

– Various drugs were combined in a single dosage and administered to sick inmates irrespective of the nature of their illnesses.

The jail cells were overcrowded, especially at the maximum correctional centre.

Cells were not airy or well ventilated, and lacked minimum floor space when one considered the number of inmates within each cell.

The toilet facilities were inadequate for the number of inmates in all the male correctional centres visited.

The provincial centres were challenged with water supply, as bore holes dried up during the dry season which led to inmates fetching water outside the premise of the prison.

Monosodium crystals, commonly known as “white maggi” was an ingredient of the sauces, even though it is known to have links with health hazards (Pedial-Edema) to inmates.

The rehabilitation programme, especially in the provincial correctional centres, were not adequate with little or no facilities in some areas visited.

Equipment for skills trainings were inadequate to cater for the number of sentenced inmates that were willing to participate in the skills training even though they were trained in batches.

Evidence of inmates’ ID cards were also not provided to confirm that they were legitimate.

On Office of the President:

“Appropriate retirement details were not provided for payments with regard to US$135,000, an equivalent of Le1,327,758,800, made for various overseas travels by HE the President and the First Lady. We recommended that the State Chief of Protocol should provide the necessary retirements; otherwise, the

said payments will be disallowed and surcharged.”

Office of the President, Overseas Imprest not Appropriately Retired:

“The necessary original (as per the auditee), retirement details were made available during the audit verification process. Following detailed verification, inspection, and other standard audit checks, including checks with third parties where applicable and possible, we concluded that:

the sum of US$110,000 or Le1,080,504,300 should be refunded by the payees (i.e. State Chief of Protocol and the Personal Assistant to the First Lady), as the retirement receipts were marred by discrepancies, inaccuracies and inconsistencies. The receipts provided have also been disputed by the concerned third parties.

These issues remain unresolved.”

Overseas Travelling Expenses to Lebanon

“A review of payment vouchers and supporting documents relating to the President’s travel to Lebanon revealed the following:

The circumstances that led to the selection of the company (a wholesaler and general distributor of pharmaceuticals, toiletries, household goods and chemist) to provide private jet service is unclear.

Original and true copy of receipts to support total payment of US$156,113.73 for hotel accommodation and medical treatment was not submitted for audit inspection.

travelling officers were paid excess Daily Subsistence Allowances (DSA) totaling US$7,404 and US$564 was underpaid DSA.

Of the funds provided to cover the cost of medical bill for the President and subsistence allowances, payments totaling US$73,416 was made to cover the cost of accommodation of eight traveling officers, even though full DSAs which amounted to US$75,852 to cover such cost had been paid to them. This is an evidence of double-dipping.

In addition, the excess DSAs paid should be recovered and refunded into the Consolidated Fund, and DSAs of US$564 be paid to the underpaid concerned; and the 70% of the entitled DSA totalling US$75,852 paid to the eight travelling officers be recovered and refunded into the Consolidated Fund. et service. They should also ensure that originals of receipts for hotel accommodation and medical treatment are provided for audit inspection.

Secretary to the President’s response on Oversea Traveling Expenses to Lebanon:

Auditor’s Comment on Overseas Traveling Expenses to Lebanon:

We noted management’s response regarding the circumstances that led to the selection of the company to provide private jet services. In the absence of a clear and detailed procurement process, we conclude that it’s reasonable to enquire why a company whose main business is wholesale of pharmaceuticals, toiletries, household goods and chemist, was selected to provide private jet hiring services. We therefore conclude that this matter remains unresolved.

“Original” receipts all with dates in September 2020, to support total payment of US$352,481.77 for hotel accommodation and medical treatment was presented during the audit verification exercise. We however concluded that one of the retirement receipts of US$156,113.73 for hotel accommodation dated 18th September 2021, was marred by discrepancies, inaccuracies and inconsistencies. It was also disputed by the concerned third party, whose record show that the bill remains outstanding.

In view of such discrepancies and disputes, the matter still stands and the amount of US$156,113.73 should be refunded by the payee, the State Chief of Protocol. We noted that hospital bills to the value of US$170,489.04 were settled in cash at the hospital in question. The audit concludes that although the amounts had been paid and supporting documents provided, in the interest of transparency, good public financial management practice, and exemplary anti-money laundry reasons, we are of the opinion that such a settlement should have been done through a bank transfer. Given the level of cash involved, the matter is being highlighted as a reference for future transactions.

Regarding the overpayment of US$7,404 as per diem to officers, management’s response is noted; however, it fails to clear the matter considering the fact that the cost of accommodation for these officers was covered by the imprest. The audit concludes that until there is evidence of refund into the Consolidated Fund, the issue remains unresolved.

With regard to per diem of US$564 payable to the concerned officer, no evidence of payments was made available for verification, therefore the matter remains unresolved.

With regards to the payment for accommodation for officers in receipt of full per diem (which is usually meant to cover the cost of accommodation and sustenance) for traveling officers, the accommodation element of 70% of the per diem is refundable, as the state cannot pay twice for the same transaction. The audit concludes that the sum of US$73,416 should be recovered from the affected officers and paid back into the Consolidated Fund, and unless and until full recovery of these funds are made, the issue remains unresolved.”

“Please be informed that the choice of the company was done through the Office of the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), after consultation with His Excellency the President. It should be noted that the security of the President should not be compromised in making such a decision. Thus, searching for any available aircraft is not an option.

Regarding the payment of DSA above the normal rate, please see the minutes in respect of an appeal for additional funds to be made available to the delegates given the expensive rates of hotel accommodation in Lebanon at that time. The circumstances at that time also warranted the officers to be in the same hotel with the President.

The observation that has to do with a refund of US$564 to a certain officer is not clear to this office. It is difficult to understand and appreciate the fact that money spent by the President on his officers would be regarded as double-dipping since the officials did not put in a request for this, and that the money was given voluntarily by the President.”

This gesture is common with every President from time immemorial. This is also a common practice between senior officers and their juniors across all Ministries/Departments/Agencies (MDAs).”

Funds Utilised for Ineligible Activities:

“Total payments of Le15,688,500 made from the Operational and Administrative cost for the Office of the First Lady was made towards activities not related to the operation and administration of the office, and such are therefore deemed contestable. We recommend that the head of Administration and Finance should ensure that evidence of refunds of those contestable payments into the Consolidated Fund is also presented for audit inspection.”

Unutilised Funds not Remitted into the Consolidated Fund

“The closing balance as of 31st December 2020 in the account of the First Lady stood at Le7,467,340,013.13 which was unused by the Office, was not returned into the Consolidated Fund as required by Section 124(1) of the Public Financial Management Regulations of 2018. We, therefore, recommend that the head of Administration and Finance in the Office of the First Lady should provide an explanation supported by documentary evidence why the closing balance was not returned into the Consolidated Fund.”

Office of The Vice President – 50% Advance Payment instead of 30% and Advance Payment Guarantee not Submitted

“An advance payment totalling Le250,000,000, which is more than 30% of the contract sum was made to Malador Associate (SL) Ltd for the refurbishment of the Office of the Vice President, contrary to Section 135(3) of the Public Procurement Regulations of 2018 (PPR). Advance payment guarantee was also not submitted in contravention of sections 135 (3) & (4) of the Procurement Regulations of 2018.

We recommended that the Procurement Manager should give an explanation in writing supported by documentary evidence, justifying why 50% advance was paid rather than the 30% as stated in the Public Procurement Regulations of 2018.”

Response by Secretary to the Vice President 50% advance payment:

“The Office of the Vice President and his front desk Officers’ offices

were in very bad shape and needed urgent refurbishment. The Vice President requested that the entire job should be done within three weeks. It was because of the above that the contract agreement spelt out for an advance payment of 50% whiles the remaining was to be paid after the satisfactory completion of the contract.

Management notes the audit recommendation, the contract agreement is available for audit inspection but going forward, management is assuring the audit team that it will not entertain such contract agreement.”

Office of the Vice President – Payments to Bereaved Families Without an Approved Policy:

“An amount totalling Le1,079,823,000 was paid from the Consolidated Funds by the Government of Sierra Leone to bereaved families of deceased public officers for the year 2020 without an approved policy on state funeral and related matters. We also observed that retirement details were not provided to support Le65,000,000 the government contributions paid.

We recommended that these payments be disallowed and surcharged on the approving officers, except for evidence that these undertakings were in accordance with applicable laws or approved policy.

Furthermore, the Secretary to the Vice President should ensure that retirement details for the unretired amounts be submitted for inspection.”