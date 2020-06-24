21.2 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Thanks to all who advocated for my release from the Special Court female prisons – Dr Sylvia Blyden

Smiling on top verandah of my Cockle Bay house as I took this photo few seconds ago. I am reflecting on Patriots, Traitors, Valiants, Cowards, Loyalists, Opportunists, Protectors, Bullies, Upstanding honest, Gutter-low dishonest – every nation has such characteristics amongst its citizens.

At various points, the Almighty allows signposts to be spiritually planted to guide a Nation as it journeys. The past two months have seen many signposts planted for the people of Sierra Leone to read and understand the signs as we journey along together.

Thanks to all who advocated for my release from the Special Court female prisons. I walked out on bail this afternoon. The case continues in court. I am now safely home and very happy as you can all see – in my red blouse with my national flag pin on my coat. I appreciate all your efforts. You are all too many for me to list down but knowing you were out there advocating for me, ensured my days were filled with so much happiness behind bars. I am blessed.

I cannot however end without a special thank-you to my noble lawyer, Hon. Charles Francis Margai Esq. No money is enough to reward you sir, for your efforts this week. Only God can reward you sir. Amen

Previous articleUSAID and DoD provide medicine to Sierra Leone’s first rural Community Care Center in response to COVID-19
Next articleNACOVERC COVID-19 Enhanced Regulations – Worship In Churches And Mosques Remain BANNED…
