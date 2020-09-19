25.1 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, September 19, 2020
Thank You President Bio For Repatriating 130 Of Our Citizens Back Home From Lebanon – First Lady Fatima Bio

Thank U president Bio 4 repatriating 130 of our citizens back home. 16 will leave this Sunday, 15 on 27th, 50 on the 4th oct and the rest before the end of October. Purpose and progress in Lebanon. Heading home sweet home SL.

