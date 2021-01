On my behalf and that of the entire Koroma family, I thank all those who have commiserated with us for the loss of our beloved sister, Mrs. Admire Marian Sesay (Nee Koroma). The outpouring of grief from Sierra Leoneans and friends at home & abroad have provided great comfort.

On my behalf and that of the entire Koroma family, I thank all those who have commiserated with us for the loss of our beloved sister, Mrs. Admire Marian Sesay (Nee Koroma). The outpouring of grief from Sierra Leoneans and friends at home & abroad have provided great comfort. — Ernest Bai Koroma (@ebklegacy) January 10, 2021

As we commit her to God in Heaven, we shall remain comforted by your love and the fact that her’s was a life well spent.

Thank you all and may her precious soul Rest in Peace!