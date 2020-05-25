Test Results Of 85 SIERRA LEONEANS Showed NEGATIVE In Kuwait

SIERRA LEONE UNION IN KUWAIT

SUBJECT: UPDATE ON AMNESTY BENEFICIARIES

DATE: 24-05-2020

With reference to the rumour making the rounds on social media, stating that SIERRA LEONEANS that were Repatriated from Kuwait on 22nd – May – 2020 tested positive of Covid-19

The Union writes to make a comprehensive report of the entire Amnesty process, in a bid to put records straight.

Fellow Sierra Leoneans, both home and abroad, on March 30th, the Union Executives embarked on collecting datas from compatriots who may wish to benefit from the Kuwait government ministerial resoultion 288 on Amnesty, and those who were willing, gave their details which were inputed in to the Union’s record file through the Secretariat.

This came after an announcement was done by the Kuwait government, informing all residency violators to exit and come back in the country with regular visas.

Upon receiving the instruction from the Sierra Leone Embassy in Kuwait about the Amnesty, the Union Executives started collecting details till April 26th when African nationals including SIERRA LEONEANS, availed themselves at the center for repatriation home.

During the process, a total of one hundred and three (103) SIERRA LEONEANS were recorded at the Union Secretariat as those wishing to make use of the Amnesty.

However, part of the criteria for one to qualify for the April 2020 Amnesty includes being COVID -19 FREE.

TEMPERATURE test was conducted on all Eighty Five (85) returnees and it shows normal and they were admitted at the Amnesty center while waiting for their departure date.

All 85 Amnesty beneficiaries spent about month at the center, and were given regular meal a day by the authorities in Kuwait.

While at the Amnesty center, it’s was apparent that both SIERRA LEONEANS, GHANIANS and GUINEANS etc were accommodated in the same place with each person having a bed spacing of 6 feets as per W.H.O directives.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Amnesty center was equiped with Nurses, Police officers and Doctors attached to respond to any signs and symptoms that each of these returnees may complain.

Upon arriving at the Kuwait international Airport for a departure on 22nd May three (3) different kind of tests were conducted on all Africans.

These includes:

BLOOD test

TEMPERATURE checking

and SCANNING of their whole body

Result of the 85 SIERRA LEONEANS showed negative in all the tests conducted.

Of great importance is the fact that, all protocols and travelling formalities which the 85 SIERRA LEONEANS and 57 GUINEANS went through prior to their departure on one chattered direct flight to Sierra Leone and Guinea.

It’s clear that all 85 SIERRA LEONEANS and 57 Guineans were given health certificates after their BLOOD tests , TEMPERATURE checking and BODY SCANNING showed negative.

Representative of the Union informed us that all returnees which includes GUINEANS and SIERRA LEONEANS were supplied face masks and hand gloves each, before boarding the flight.

Upon arriving in Freetown, and amditted at the quarantine center, test conducted on the 85 persons includes; NOSOPHARYNGEAL Swab (MUCOUS and SALIVA.) and TEMPERATURE

However, the Union would like to inform all Sierra Leoneans home and abroad that Fifty Seven (57) Guineans were also repatriated home, of which Five (5) of them were Sierra Leonean nationals who travelled to Kuwait using Guinean Passport, NOSOPHAYNGEAL SWAB, (MOCOUS and Saliva) and TEMPERATURE tests were done on all Fifty Seven (57) people, and they were been taken to a Hotel for a 14 days quarantine period, while monitoring their health status in Conakry Guinea.

So far, their have not been any report of a positive cases of CIVID-19 amongst these 57 Guineans.

While the Sierra Leone Government trying to redo the test on all returnees from Kuwait, we pray for a better outcome

Thanks to the authorities in Kuwait.

Long live Sierra Leone.

END!

Secretary General

SLUK