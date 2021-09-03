SYLVIA OLAYINKA BLYDEN SPEAKS ON FAKE 2023 NEWS AND HER PRIMARY CONCERN FOR HER BELOVED APC

This morning, I have seen a flyer on social media featuring me as a 2023 Presidential Aspirant with slogan of “Nation First!!! Ethnicity Last!!”

I deeply appreciate those who believe I will be a good President of Sierra Leone but I kindly urge them to know that I am not a 2023 Presidential Aspirant because, unless circumstances drastically change, this is certainly not yet my time.

I have also seen an article alleging that I am working with Chief Sam Sumana to be his 2023 Running Mate.

Earlier claims, notably from KOROMA-APC of Kompoyoh Radio, alleged I was working with Dr. Samura Kamara as his possible 2023 Running Mate.

Let this Public Notice serve to distance myself completely from all the above claims. They are totally untrue.

My primary concern right now is how to protect our mighty APC from becoming de-registered as a political party and Banned by the Supreme Court on application from the PPRC. The APC is under a very serious threat of being permanently banned in Sierra Leone by the Supreme Court under Section 27 of the Political Parties Registration Commission Act No. 3 of 2002 and Section 35 of the Sierra Leone Constitution Act No. 6 of 1991.

I want a formidable Democracy for Sierra Leone and that can only happen when we have a formidable Opposition that can keep the Government away from temptations of Corruption, Executive Excesses, Abuse of Office, Abuse of Authority and all the other Vices that, the Truth & Reconciliation Commission Report teaches us, caused the 11 years Civil Strife.

If the APC is banned by the Supreme Court, our Democracy will retrogress even worse than it has already done in the past 3 to 4 years. So, that is my primary focus – to save our beloved APC from being de-registered and permanently banned from operating.

May God bless us all.

May God bless Sierra Leone

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR.

Thursday 2nd September 2021 – FEEL FREE TO SHARE.