Sylvia Blyden, Leather Boot, Amadu Koita And Others To Be Extradited

REQUEST FOR EXTRADITION OF CERTAIN WANTED PERSONS ON A CASE OF CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY AND OTHER RELATED OFFENCES FROM THE REPUBLIC OF GUINEA TO THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE ON CID HO CIR NOS.965/2018, 5454/2020, 4876/2020.RESPECTIVELY

Be informed that, the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters (CID HQ.) is currently investigating cases relating to conspiracy to commit a felony, wounding with intent, incitement, insulting conduct and other related offences against the undermentioned individuals:

Idrissa Ahmed Kamara aka Leather boot Bakarr Kamara Ex-SLP personnel (OSD) Victor Kamara-Ex-SLP personnel (OSD) Sullay Deen Sesay Ex SLP personnel (OSD) Yaraba Bangura Ex-SLP personnel (OSD) Kabba MS. Dumbuya Ex-SLP personnel (OSD) Amadu Koita Makalo Rtd. RSLAF personnel Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden

In the course of the investigations on diverse dates, the aforementioned suspects took to their heels. Against that background, each and every one of them were put on warrant of arrest on the case and enquiry files with the above mentioned C/R Na. (see attached copy of the said warrant of arrest) for ease of reference.

In view of the above, you are requested to use your good office to facilitate the extradition of the above mentioned suspects under police escort from Guinea to the CID HQ. Freetown, in a bid to complete the investigations.

This request is made based upon the intelligence received by our department that, the said wanted suspects are currently in Guinea with a view to escape justice.

Count on your usual corporation.

(JOHN KENNETH ALPHA) D/CSP

HEAD OF CID