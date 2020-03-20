Suspension Of Sunday Church Services And Friday Juma Prayers.

Following State House Press Release on Monday 16h March, 2020 restricting public gatherings of more than One Hundred (100) persons climaxed by His Excellency’s national broadeast on the 18″ March, 2020 on enhaneced publie health and safety measures to prevent COVID 19 Corona Virus from ravaging our country, the Ministry of Social Welfare strongly advises with immediate effect that all prayers, with special reference to Sunday Services, Friday Juma Prayers and Saturday Seven Days

Adventist Prayers, be suspended until further notice.

As the national machinery for all programmes and policies on religious practice in the country, the Ministry of Social Welfare is fully aware of the importance of communa worship in the expression of one’s faith. Such interactive faith experience can only be

shared under a normal, conducive and safe atmosphere.

The Ministry of Social Welfare solicits the adherence of all religious bodies to this directive as a practical manifestation of your commitment to complement Government’s ongoing efforts to prevent an outbreak of the Corona Virus in Sierra Leone.

Alfred Lahai (Mr.)

Permanent Secretary

20 March, 2020.