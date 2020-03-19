Suspension Of All Flights Scheduled To And From Sierra Leone Effective….

The Minstry of Transport and Aviation hereby notifies the general public that all fights scheduled to and from the Freetown Intermational Airport have been suspended until further notice effective 21 March 2020.

The ONLY exception from this notice are emergency flights.

Airlines Operators are hereby requested to stricty adhere to this suspension notice and make all arrangements to ensure that the cut off date is respected.

This notice is in line with the enhanced preparedness measures as directed by His Excellency, President Julus Maada Bio against the Corona Virus.

Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are urged to collaborate very closely to support and ensure compliance with all preventive measures and guidelines as directed by government.

Together we can fight to stop this deadly virus from entering into Sierra Leone.

Minister of Transport and Aviation

19 MARCH 2020